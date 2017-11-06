Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Totals 141 yards versus Chiefs
Williams caught all nine of his targets for 141 yards in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Chiefs.
Williams thrived all over the field, making several catches across the middle to move the chains and breaking off a 56-yard gain down the sideline at one point. He served as the team's de facto No. 1 wideout after Dez Bryant (ankle) exited the game, but he appeared to pick up an injury of his own as he limped off the field with time winding down. Williams could experience a nice bump in fantasy value next week against the Falcons if Bryant is forced to miss time, but he'll need to move past his own health issues throughout the week in practice.
