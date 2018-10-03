Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Uncertain to practice Wednesday
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said that while Williams has reported back to the team, he's unsure if the wideout will participate in Wednesday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas made Williams a healthy inactive for Sunday's 26-24 win over Lions, with off-the-field issues apparently at the root of the 28-year-old's exclusion from the game plan. Before sitting out the Week 4 matchup, Williams had been handling a bit role in the Dallas passing attack, logging fewer than 20 snaps in each of the first three games and posting two receptions for 18 yards on three targets. Even if Williams gets his personal affairs in order to the satisfaction of Dallas' coaching staff, it would still appear that his spot on the 53-man roster is tenuous.
