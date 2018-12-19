Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Unlikely to be activated

Williams (foot) isn't expected to be reinstated from injured reserve this season, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Williams has had an interesting 2018, to say the least. He kicked off last offseason with surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot, which lingered into the regular season and eventually forced him to IR after just three appearances. In the middle of it all, he was suspended three games due to a May arrest for public intoxication. It remains to be seen if Williams will be a part of the Cowboys' plans beyond this season, but the team could get out of the final two years of his current contract with fairly minimal cap hits by releasing him.