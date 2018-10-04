Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Will miss another practice
Williams was present at the Cowboys' facility Thursday but won't participate in practice, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas labeled Williams as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice for non-injury-related reasons, but coach Jason Garrett acknowledged Thursday that the wideout is working through an issue with his surgically repaired right foot. It's unclear if the foot issue will result in Williams gaining a formal injury designation when Thursday's practice report is released, but in any case, it's looking unlikely that he'll suit up Week 5 in Houston. Williams was a healthy inactive ahead of Sunday's 26-24 win over the Lions, with Brice Butler replacing him as the Cowboys' No. 6 receiver in the contest.
