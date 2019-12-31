Play

Jones signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones signed to the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-December and will now get an opportunity to remain with the team through offseason workouts. He is currently one of ten wideouts on the roster.

