Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Added to injury report
Pollard (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pollard was added to the Cowboys' Week 14 injury report Tuesday, so his status for Thursday's game against the Bears will be worth monitoring. Pollard remains firmly behind Ezekiel Elliott on the Cowboys' running back depth chart, which limits his fantasy ceiling, but he does remain useful as an insurance policy in the event that Elliott suffers an injury down the stretch.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Can't do much in rain•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Scores first receiving TD•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Barely involved in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Involved early in win•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Another quiet performance•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Gets just three rushes Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13.
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...