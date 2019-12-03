Play

Pollard (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pollard was added to the Cowboys' Week 14 injury report Tuesday, so his status for Thursday's game against the Bears will be worth monitoring. Pollard remains firmly behind Ezekiel Elliott on the Cowboys' running back depth chart, which limits his fantasy ceiling, but he does remain useful as an insurance policy in the event that Elliott suffers an injury down the stretch.

