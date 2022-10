Pollard carried the ball eight times for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams.

His incredible 57-yard TD run in the second quarter, in which Pollard broke multiple tackles, gave the Cowboys a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The fourth-yard back continues to be the more dangerous option in the Dallas backfield, but Ezekiel Elliott is still the one seeing more touches heading into a Week 6 clash with Philadelphia.