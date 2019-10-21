Pollard carried the ball eight times for 28 yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

The eight touches represented his biggest workload since his Week 3 explosion against the Dolphins, but they still didn't lead to much production. Pollard can be explosive, but unless Ezekiel Elliott gets hurt his minimal usage doesn't offer much fantasy value.

