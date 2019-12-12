Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Back to full participation
Pollard (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Pollard opened the week with a cap on his reps, but his ability to handle every rep Thursday paves the way for him to return to action Sunday against the Rams following a one-game absence. Working behind Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard likely is in line for the four touches per game he received in the nine games prior to his Week 14 DNP.
