Play

Pollard (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Pollard opened the week with a cap on his reps, but his ability to handle every rep Thursday paves the way for him to return to action Sunday against the Rams following a one-game absence. Working behind Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard likely is in line for the four touches per game he received in the nine games prior to his Week 14 DNP.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories