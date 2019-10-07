Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Banged up heading into Week 6
In the aftermath of Sunday's loss to the Packers, Pollard is dealing with knee and ankle issues, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
That said, the running back should be able to practice this week, suggesting that neither ailment is viewed as a major concern. Pollard logged just five snaps on offense Week 5, while rushing four times for 19 yards. With two straight quiet statistical weeks in the books, Pollard is off the fantasy radar for now, and it would probably take an injury to Ezekiel Elliott for that to change.
