Pollard lost four yards on his only carry in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

The rookie RB saw only three snaps on offense, a somewhat surprising number given how little success Ezekiel Elliott was having. Since his huge performance against Miami in Week 3, Pollard hasn't topped 30 scrimmage yards in a game, and his only fantasy utility at this point is as Elliott's handcuff.

