Pollard carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Commanders.

The running back wrapped up the regular season with his best performance in over a month, as Pollard scored his first TD since Week 13 and reached 70 rushing yards for the first time since Week 12. He also collected his second straight season with 1,000 rushing yards, just nosing across the line with 1,005 before hitting the bench in favor of Rico Dowdle in the fourth quarter. Pollard will look to carry his momentum into the wild-card round next weekend when the Cowboys host the Packers.