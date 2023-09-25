Pollard carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals. He also caught all three of his targets for minus-1 yard.

The running back had his most productive game of the season on the ground, but it was backup Rico Dowdle who scored the Cowboys' only TD of the day. Pollard's numbers were even more impressive considering he was working behind an offensive line missing three starters, including Zack Martin (ankle). Pollard faces a tough test in Week 4 against a Patriots defense that just held Breece Hall and the Jets to 38 total rushing yards.