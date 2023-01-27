Pollard (ankle) carried the ball 193 times for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 39 of 55 targets for 371 yards and an additional three TDs though 16 games in 2022.

The fourth-year running back put together a career-best campaign, setting new personal bests in rushing yards, receiving yards and TDs while averaging better than 5.0 yards per carry for the third time in his four NFL seasons. Pollard suffered a broken fibula and high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers, the latter injury which required surgery, but he's expected to be fully recovered from both by the start of training camp. The biggest question for Pollard will be which team he's in the training camp with; he's an unrestricted free agent this offseason, although Dallas could elect to give him the franchise tag if the team can't work out a new contract with him.