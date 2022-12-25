Pollard rushed nine times for 19 yards and secured six of eight targets for 61 yards in the Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Pollard made up for his ragged day on the ground with a productive effort through the air, checking in second in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Pollard's reception total tied his season high and his yardage tally served as his second highest of the campaign. The versatile back served as a clear complementary option to Ezekiel Elliott, who recorded 16 carries, but it remains to be seen if the same arrangement will hold in a Week 17 road matchup against the Titans on Thursday night.