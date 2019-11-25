Pollard carried the ball four times for 19 yards and caught three of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

The weather was miserable in Foxboro, and while Pollard saw his highest touch volume since he got eight carries in Week 7 against the Eagles, the rookie wasn't able to turn them into much yardage. With his role increasing, however, Pollard could have some big-play potential in Week 13's home tilt against the Bills.