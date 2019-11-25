Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Can't do much in rain
Pollard carried the ball four times for 19 yards and caught three of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The weather was miserable in Foxboro, and while Pollard saw his highest touch volume since he got eight carries in Week 7 against the Eagles, the rookie wasn't able to turn them into much yardage. With his role increasing, however, Pollard could have some big-play potential in Week 13's home tilt against the Bills.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Scores first receiving TD•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Barely involved in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Involved early in win•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Another quiet performance•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Gets just three rushes Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Practices in full•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Playoff disappointment
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep...
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...