Pollard carried five times for 42 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for a nine-yard gain during Saturday's 14-10 preseason win over the Rams.

Pollard only participated on one drive, but he touched the ball six times while racking up 51 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to cap off an impressive 97-yard march by the Dallas offense. He was especially impressive on his 14-yard touchdown run, exploding through the hole and lowering his shoulder to punch his way in. Pollard has drawn rave reviews during camp and finally showed what he's capable of after a solid albeit unspectacular preseason debut. Ezekiel Elliott's contract holdout continues to dominate the headlines, but at the very least, Pollard makes for a nice contingency plan. He should play deeper into Saturday's game against the Texans.