Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round game against the 49ers due to an apparent left leg injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pollard's left leg was rolled up on in the closing minutes of the second quarter Sunday, and he was helped off the field afterward. After spending some time in the medical tent, he was carted to the locker room with seconds remaining before halftime. If Pollard is unable to return for the second half, Ezekiel Elliott will be in line to operate as the Cowboys' clear lead running back, while Malik Davis could also see some work as a secondary option.