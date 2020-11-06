Pollard could have an increased workload Sunday against the Steelers if Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) has trouble in his pregame workout, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Elliott has been limited at practice all week, creating some question about his availability Sunday. Though the Cowboys still anticipate Elliott playing Week 9, he could see a reduction in his snap and touch counts while he manages the hamstring injury. If that's the case, Pollard would likely see his role in the Dallas offense grow. Pollard set season highs in rushing yards (40) and receiving yards (24) during last week's loss to the Eagles.
