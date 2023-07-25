Pollard (ankle) is medically cleared for the start of training camp, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Cowboys were confident enough in Pollard's recovery to give him a $10.1 million franchise tag in early March, less than two months after he'd suffered a broken fibula and high-ankle sprain. The running back signed his tag a couple weeks later and doesn't sound too upset that subsequent negotiations never yielded a long-term contract, essentially betting on himself to rebound from the injury and have another big year. The Cowboys certainly seem to be counting on it given that Ronald Jones is the only veteran RB they've brought in since releasing Ezekiel Elliott, who had 231 carries and 12 TDs last year even as Pollard took on a larger role and made the most of it. The Cowboys hope Pollard can now take on more volume without losing too much off his excellent efficiency stats (career average of 5.1 yards per carry, 8.3 per catch).