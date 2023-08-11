Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is pleased with how Pollard (ankle) has looked in training camp so far, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "He's put his foot in the ground on a number of runs, and I definitely think he's back."

The running back underwent a tightrope procedure in January to address the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers, but Pollard's recovery has gone without a hitch and he remains on track to play Week 1 against the Giants. With Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the roster, Pollard is the unquestioned starter for an offense expected to be one of the more potent units in the league. Heading into his fifth NFL campaign, the Memphis product will be looking to top the 1,007 rushing yards, 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns on 232 touches -- all career highs -- he accumulated over 16 games in 2022.