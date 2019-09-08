Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Conflicting reports on workload
Pollard is slated to serve as the top backup to starting tailback Ezekiel Elliott in Sunday's game against the Giants, but the extent of the rookie's role in the Week 1 game plan is uncertain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Elliott is expected to play around 20-to-25 snaps, while a source tells Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that the veteran will handle a "normal" workload.
Even if Rapoport's report proves more accurate of the two, Elliott would still make for a solid universal lineup play in season-long formats, but Pollard's fantasy viability would vary more wildly based on Elliott's usage. If Elliott is on tap for a 20-to-25-snap role, Pollard might still have a path to around 10 touches, which would keep him on the radar in deeper leagues. If Raanan's prediction comes to pass, however, little work would likely be left over for Pollard, as Elliott never played fewer than 76.8 percent of Dallas' offensive snaps in any game in 2018. Rather than committing to a firm plan for Elliott's workload, it's possible the Cowboys assess his condition as the game unfolds before determining when or if to stagger or reduce his snap count.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: May be on tap for small role•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Set for backup role•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Seen as every-down back•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Totals 36 scrimmage yards•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Carries load on lone drive•
-
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Starts in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...
-
LIVE: Week 1 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 1
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...