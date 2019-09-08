Pollard is slated to serve as the top backup to starting tailback Ezekiel Elliott in Sunday's game against the Giants, but the extent of the rookie's role in the Week 1 game plan is uncertain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Elliott is expected to play around 20-to-25 snaps, while a source tells Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that the veteran will handle a "normal" workload.

Even if Rapoport's report proves more accurate of the two, Elliott would still make for a solid universal lineup play in season-long formats, but Pollard's fantasy viability would vary more wildly based on Elliott's usage. If Elliott is on tap for a 20-to-25-snap role, Pollard might still have a path to around 10 touches, which would keep him on the radar in deeper leagues. If Raanan's prediction comes to pass, however, little work would likely be left over for Pollard, as Elliott never played fewer than 76.8 percent of Dallas' offensive snaps in any game in 2018. Rather than committing to a firm plan for Elliott's workload, it's possible the Cowboys assess his condition as the game unfolds before determining when or if to stagger or reduce his snap count.