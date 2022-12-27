Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Pollard (thigh) "looks good for the game" against the Titans on Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pollard was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report due to a thigh issue, but Jones said "we're counting on him playing." Those comments offer optimism that Pollard's lack of activity Monday may have been related to rest or maintenance, rather than an injury sustained during Sunday's 40-34 win over the Eagles, a game in which Pollard carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and secured six of eight targets for 61 yards. Tuesday's practice report will provide a further update on Pollard's health.