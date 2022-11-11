Pollard could move back into a timeshare in the backfield for Sunday's game against the Packers with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) listed as questionable but seemingly on track to be available in some capacity, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

More clarification on Elliott's role might not be known until further reports trickle in over the weekend and when the Cowboys release their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he returns from a one-game absence, Pollard would likely see at least a slight role reduction. Before the Cowboys' Week 9 bye, Elliott's hyperextended right knee kept him out of action in a Week 8 game against the Bears, allowing Pollard to pick up the start. Though he was on the field for just 53 percent of the snaps on offense due in some part to the blowout nature of the game, Pollard logged a season-high 14 carries in the 49-29 win and finished with 131 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Even if the matchup with Green Bay proves more competitive and if Elliott is brought back in a limited capacity, the Cowboys likely won't ask Pollard to handle much larger of a role than he held Week 8. According to Gehlken, running backs coach Skip Peete said as recently as a week ago that the Cowboys prefer not to use Pollard for more than 30 snaps for a given game, though Pollard himself suggested that the 30-play limit wasn't a hard cap.