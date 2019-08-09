Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Could start Saturday
Pollard worked with the first-team offense during Thursday's practice and could get the start in the preseason opener Saturday against the 49ers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The recently signed Alfred Morris is also expected to see action, as should Darius Jackson, but Pollard's impressive showing in camp so far has the rookie looking like he can be a big part of the Cowboys' backfield picture in the event Ezekiel Elliott's holdout drags on into the regular season. If Pollard is able to flash his speed and power Saturday, he could catapult into the No. 2 spot on the RB depth chart.
