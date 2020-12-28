Pollard carried the ball nine times for 12 yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

After his 132-yard, two-TD effort in Week 15, Pollard seemed poised to take on a bigger role in the Cowboys' backfield even with Ezekiel Elliott returning to action, but instead the second-year RB faded back into the woodwork. Pollard will likely see a similar workload again in Week 17 against the Giants, and while he's shown his upside, he'll be a risky fantasy option.