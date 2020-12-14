Pollard carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards in Week 14 against the Bengals. He added two receptions for nine yards and a touchdown.

Pollard had a near even workload with workhorse Ezekiel Elliott. That didn't translate into much production until late in the game, however, when he found the end zone on a seven-yard pass from Andy Dalton. Elliot was nursing a calf injury leading up to the Week 14 matchup, which may have led to the reduced workload. His availability to practice leading up to the team's Week 15 showdown with the 49ers could hint at Pollard's future workload.