Pollard rushed 12 times for 83 yards and secured both targets for 26 yards in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Pollard was three carries behind backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott, but he outgained him by 26 yards. The fourth-year back's 6.9 yards per carry was especially impressive, and he's now eclipsed the 80-yard mark on the ground in two of his last three games. His next opportunity to continue churning out impressive numbers comes in a favorable Week 8 home matchup against the Bears' suspect run defense.