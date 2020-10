Pollard carried the ball six times for 30 yards and caught two of three targets for two yards in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The eight touches were a season high for the Cowboys' No. 2 running back, although Pollard made little impact with them. The Dallas offense could look very different in Week 6 with Dak Prescott (ankle) lost for the season, and if more emphasis is put on the ground game, Pollard could start to see 8-10 touches per game on a more consistent basis.