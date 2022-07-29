Pollard has been taking snaps in the slot at training camp and says he anticipates more playing time this year, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dual-halfback formations tend to be more summer talking points than fall reality, but it makes sense for a Dallas team with shaky depth at wide receiver and tight end. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper in the offseason and expect Michael Gallup (ACL) to miss time in September, leaving James Washington and rookies Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson among the favorites to pick up snaps. Given that context, formations with both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the field sound better, especially compared to last season when it often would've mean taking a healthy Gallup off the field. It's also possible Pollard subs in for Elliott more often as the lone back, though Elliott says he feels better this year after playing through a PCL injury last season.