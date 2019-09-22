Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Explodes for 128 scrimmage yards
Pollard carried 13 times for 103 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins. He also caught three passes for 25 additional yards in the 31-6 win.
Pollard tied his career high of 13 carries in a game his team was heavily favored in, responding with an impressive 7.9 yards per carry as he repeatedly gashed the Miami defense. He scored his first NFL touchdown on a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter and also showed his ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Pollard has already touched the ball 34 times through three games and seems to have carved out a legitimate role as a change-of-pace option behind Ezekiel Elliott. Game flow will likely be a large factor in his usage, while next Sunday's road matchup against the Saints is expected to be much closer than this one.
