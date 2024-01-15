Pollard carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and caught seven of nine targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay.

The fifth-year back had a solid day, seeing some early success on the ground and punching in a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but the Cowboys' overall struggles put them in a hole that eventually forced the offense to abandon the running game. Pollard had a productive regular season, gaining 1,005 rushing yards -- two short of his career high -- and six TDs on the ground while catching 55 of 67 targets for 311 receiving yards over 17 games, but it's unclear if he'll return as Dallas' starting RB as he heads into free agency.