Pollard carried the ball three times for 16 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

The 32 scrimmage yards tied his season high, while the TD was his first of 2020. Ezekiel Elliott continues to see the bulk of the work in the Dallas backfield, but his recent difficulty holding onto the ball -- both in terms of dropped passes and fumbles -- could open the door for Pollard to get more touches going forward.