Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Flashes upside as rookie
Pollard finished the 2019 season with 86 carries for 455 yards and two touchdowns while catching 15 of 20 targets for 107 receiving yards and an additional TD.
He also chipped in 245 yards on kickoff returns for good measure. Ezekiel Elliott's preseason holdout created a small window this fall in which it looked like the 2019 fourth-round pick could be the Cowboys' No. 1 running back, and Pollard gave glimpses of what that might have looked like in two huge performances against the Dolphins in Week 3 and the Rams in Week 15 -- 51.4 percent of his rushing yards on the year came in those two games. With Elliott and his giant contract locked in atop the depth chart heading into 2020, Pollard once again figures to be the first option off the bench when the team's bell cow needs a breather, but his big-play potential could still give him fantasy value in the right matchups.
