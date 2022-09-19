Pollard carried the ball nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught four of seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals.

The fourth-year back led Dallas in scrimmage yards on the day, with 48 of his yards coming on consecutive plays late in the first quarter that resulted in Pollard getting into the end zone and giving the Cowboys a 14-3 lead. He appeared to be a more explosive runner than Ezekiel Elliott, something that's been a common refrain the last two seasons, but both backs could be productive in Week 3 against a Giants defense that just got gashed for 128 scrimmage yards and a 6.8 YPC by Christian McCaffrey.