Pollard carried the ball five times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Vikings.

The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter, with Pollard's 42-yard TD scamper supplying one of the switches. In addition to scoring for the first time since Week 4, the Cowboys' No. 2 RB also set a new season high for rushing yards, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Thanksgiving clash with Washington.