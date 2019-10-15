Pollard had three carries for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-22 road defeat to the Jets.

After the Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the Packers, Pollard dealt with knee and ankle injuries, but his practice reps weren't affected, and he entered this past weekend without a designation. Still, he didn't make much headway on the ground for a third consecutive game behind workhorse Ezekiel Elliott, who received 28 totes and six targets Sunday. Without an injury to Elliott, Pollard will have difficulty making more than a negligible mark in the box score most weeks.