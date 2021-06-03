Pollard has been getting some work at wide receiver according to head coach Mike McCarthy, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pollard has shown flashes when given the opportunity, but it's hard to get many reps in the backfield behind a bell cow like Ezekiel Elliott. It makes sense to give Pollard some reps at receiver to try to increase his potential snaps, while not sacrificing Elliott's either. We'll have to wait and see how this evolves going into training camp, but it's something to keep and eye on and could add a little bit more value to Pollard.