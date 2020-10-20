Pollard registered 31 rushing yards on 10 carries, also corralling two of his four targets for nine receiving yards during Monday's 38-10 loss to Arizona.

After Ezekiel Elliott lost two fumbles in a game for the first time in his NFL career, Pollard handled seven of the Cowboys' final 11 RB touches to close out the first half. Pollard's 12 offensive touches on the night significantly outpaced his previous season high of eight, but the uptick in involvement can largely be attributed to game script, as Dallas fell into a 28-3 hole by the midpoint of the third quarter. Elliott is expected to garner a higher proportion of the RB workload next week in what figures to be a more tightly-contested game, on the road against Washington.