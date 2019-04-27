The Cowboys selected Pollard in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

While a disappointing 4.52 forty time initially dinged Pollard's draft stock, the Memphis product followed it up with a 4.3 40 at his pro day and now appears to be headed to a Cowboys team that was known to be in the market for a young backup to Ezekiel Elliott. With Rod Smith gone and practically only Darius Jackson and Jordan Chunn to compete with, Pollard seems to have decent odds of opening the season as one of the more valuable handcuff running backs in fantasy. After averaging a school record 40 yards per kick return, Pollard would also have boosted value in leagues that count all-purpose yards.