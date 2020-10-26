Pollard carried the ball eight times for 16 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's loss to Washington.

The Cowboys' running game had little success working behind a patchwork offensive line, especially after Andy Dalton (concussion) left the game and was replaced by rookie Ben DiNucci, and Pollard wasn't able to do much with his reps. The second-year back has seen at least eight touches in each of the last three games, but the outlook for the Dallas offense as a whole is bleak heading into Week 8's road clash with the Eagles.