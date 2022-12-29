Pollard (thigh) remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Titans, but the Cowboys plan to make him inactive for the Week 17 contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Pollard could be an option to play against the Titans if he fared better than anticipated in a pregame workout, but the Cowboys have apparently already decided to err on the side of caution and will ultimately hold the running back out for the first time this season. He won't be officially ruled out for the contest until the Cowboys release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but Pollard's anticipated absence leaves Ezekiel Elliott as the clear-cut top option out of the backfield. Given that the Cowboys are heavy road favorites for a game in which the Titans are resting or holding out several key players due to injury, it's possible that Elliott ends up seeing a lighter workload in his own right if Dallas turns the game into a blowout by halftime or the third quarter. In that scenario, No. 2 back Malik Davis would be in store for a pronounced role behind Elliott.