Polland carried the ball three times for 21 yards and caught one of three targets for nine yards in Monday's win over the Giants.

Surprisingly, the Cowboys' No. 2 RB saw some early red-zone touches rather than being used later in the game to give Ezekiel Elliott a breather, but after Pollard dropped a screen pass that could have resulted in a TD, he was mostly relegated to the bench once again. The rookie now has 230 rushing yards with an impressive 4.8 YPC and one TD on the year, while catching five of seven targets for 37 yards.