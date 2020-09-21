Pollard rushed for six yards on two carries and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.

Ezekiel Elliott once again saw a heavy workload with 28 touches, leaving little action left over for Pollard aside from his duties on kickoffs, which produced 106 yards on five returns. The second-year back will need to bide his time and wait for a game with a more favorable script before getting a chance to make an impact.