Pollard is in line to handle a featured role out of the Dallas backfield in Sunday's game against Chicago with Ezekiel Elliott (knee/thigh) inactive for the contest, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas moved up running backs Malik Davis and Qadree Ollison from the practice squad Saturday, but neither is a sure bet to poach a significant amount of snaps or touches from Pollard, who could be in store for one of the largest workloads of his career while Elliott sits out for the first time since Week 15 of the 2020 season. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9 before returning to action in Green Bay on Nov. 13, at which point Elliott may have made enough progress in his recovery from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise to re-enter the lineup. With that in mind, Pollard may be in store for only one game as the Cowboys' unquestioned lead back, but he'll at least make for a strong option in fantasy lineups this week.