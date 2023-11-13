Pollard carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.
Seemingly every other Cowboys skill player got into the end zone Sunday, even No. 2 RB Rico Dowdle, but Pollard once again couldn't get anything going. The fifth-year back hasn't scored a touchdown since Dallas' opener, and his 55 rushing yards was actually his highest output in that category since Week 3. Pollard will try to break out of his slump in Week 11 against a Panthers defense that ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed per game coming into Sunday.
