Pollard rushed the ball 12 times for 53 yards in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams. He added one reception for two yards.

The Cowboys scored four offensive touchdowns and racked up 387 total yards, yet Pollard contributed little to the showing. He was held to 13 total touches -- his second-lowest mark of the season -- and most concerning was his lack of involvement as a pass catcher. After tallying at least 70 rushing yards in each of his first three games, Sunday's effort marked his highest total in four contests since.