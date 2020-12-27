Pollard is expected to serve as the Cowboys' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Eagles with Ezekiel Elliott (calf) set to play after sitting out the Week 15 win over the 49ers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

While Elliott sat out the Week 15 contest, Pollard thrived in his first career start, carrying 12 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns and hauling in six of nine targets for 63 yards. Though Elliott -- who is listed as questionable for the contest -- has averaged a career-worst 3.9 yards per carry this season and presumably isn't 100 percent while he works back from the bruised calf, the massive six-year, $90 million contract extension he signed last week should continue to give him the edge over Pollard for lead duties out of the backfield. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising if Pollard's stellar Week 15 outing earned him a larger portion of the snaps and touches out of the backfield. Over the previous four games both he and Elliott played together, Pollard logged between 32 and 39 percent of the offensive snaps while averaging just over eight touches per contest.