Pollard is expected to start Sunday against the Bears in place of Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys are sending signals they plan to hold Elliott out until after their Week 9 bye, leaving practice-squad players Malik Davis and Qadree Ollison as the likely options behind Pollard, who had 132 total yards and two touchdowns the only other time Elliott missed a game the past four years (Week 15 of 2020). It's a good opportunity for Pollard to see much more than his usual 11.1 touches per game, with the Cowboys playing at home against a sub-.500 team on short rest.