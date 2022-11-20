Pollard is expected to get the bigger share of the touches in the Cowboys backfield Sunday at Minnesota, even with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) returning from a two-game absence, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pollard paced Dallas' ground game in place of Elliott during that span, racking up 40 touches for 275 yards from scrimmage and four rushing TDs. When Elliott was active for the first seven contests of the season, Pollard averaged a shade over 10 touches per game, but the team is slated to ease the former back into the lineup, meaning the latter is poised for another outing as the Cowboys' lead runner.